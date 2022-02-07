WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $100K On Jersey Shore

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, Feb. 5, drawing.

The player won a $50,000 third-tier prize, state officials said. That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Rick’s Wine & Liquor, 2832 West Bangs Ave., Neptune in Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 5, drawing were: 05, 16, 27, 39, and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 24. The Power Play was 2X.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Saturday, Feb. 5, drawing were: 13, 17, 24, 44, and 52. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 17.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $147 million for the Monday, Feb. 7, drawing.

