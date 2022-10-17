WINNER: $10K Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold At Jersey Shore ShopRite

One Mega Millions lottery player took home $10,000 on the Jersey Shore.

One California and one Florida ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn splitting the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot.

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Oct. 14, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

That ticket was sold at Shoprite #631, 4594 Route 9 South, Howell in Monmouth County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Oct. 14, drawing were: 09, 22, 26, 41, and 44. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

