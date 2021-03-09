Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Multiple Stabbing Outside Asbury Park High School

Jon Craig
Asbury Park police
Asbury Park police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Asbury Park Police Department

UPDATED: A multiple stabbing was reported in front of Asbury Park High School on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Two people were hospitalized as a result of the stabbing at 1003 Sunset Ave., according to Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

"The investigation is ongoing. Asbury Park Police responded to the scene swiftly and secured the scene," Swendeman said. "We believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the public."

The victims were en route with EMS crews to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune about 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

