Two People Killed In Jersey Shore Crash: Prosecutor

A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls left two people dead, authorities said.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and Tinton Falls police responded to Shafto Road (County Route 547) and Asbury Avenue (County Road 16)

First responders found two vehicles involved in the collision: a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-

old man from Manalapan, and a 2005 Ford Freestyle driven by a 52-year-old woman from Brick Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries a short while later, Linskey said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, and the identities of the drivers are being temporarily withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County SCART and Tinton Falls Police Department.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information about it is urged to contact MCPO Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Tinton Falls Police Department Corporal David Ebert at 732-542-4422.

