Two Monmouth County Coronavirus Cases Linked To 'Golden Age' Senior Program, Officials Say

Two of the newest presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Monmouth County have a common link to a senior program, officials said.

The Golden Age adult day-care program in Morganville, which has closed, is associated with two women -- one 66 years old and the other 83, state and county health officials said.

Both women are from Hazlet and have ben admitted to Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel.

As of Thursday, there were two other presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, one a 27-year-old Little Silver, the other a 17-year-old Red Bank Regional High School student.

The Little Silver man was treated at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank but has since been discharged and is in isolation at home. He attended the Biogen conference in Boston and is believed to have contracted the virus there, officials said.

His younger sister is a 17-year-old student at Red Bank Regional High School. Her presumptive positive test, announced in a school district memo, prompted the shutdown of RBR high school.

The student is among eight new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus announced Wednesday in New Jersey, which brought the state total at the time to 23. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have not confirmed the test results on the newest New Jersey cases.

Four of the cases are in Bergen County and two are in Middlesex County, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver said at a Wednesday briefing .

The Middlesex County cases are identified as a 58-year-old woman from East Brunswick and a 74-year-old man from Edison, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. The 74-year-old man "recently returned from a cruise,” Edison police said in a Nixle alert. “His wife, who traveled with him, is being tested and evaluated by health care professionals.”

The police department said that neither the man nor his wife had interacted with the community.

