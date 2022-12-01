Trio Arrested After Stealing Car With A Flat On Jersey Shore

Three Brooklyn men have been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Monmouth County.

Little did they know that the car had a flat tire.

Its occupant had been waiting for AAA to come and change the tire.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, The female driver was inside her 2015 Mazda 3, parked in the parking lot of Walgreens, 2 Gordons Corner Road, Englishtown, when she was approached by three individuals who forced her from her vehicle and left with the vehicle eastbound on Gordons Corner Road towards Route 9, Englishtown police said.

After fleeing with the vehicle eastbound on Gordons Corner Road into Manalapan the assailants realized that the vehicle was disabled and pulled into the Congregation Sons of Israel parking lot, 33 Gordons Corner Road.

It was not long before police units from the Manalapan Police Department came upon the vehicle and all three assailants were detained.

Rayj Durant, 20, Tyler Lares, 18, and Hazma Williams, 19, each were charged with carjacking, motor vehicle theft, theft and conspiracy. Williams also was charged with hindering apprehension.

They were being held in the Monmouth County jail pending a detention hearing.

