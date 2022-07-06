Third Family Member Dies In Route 9 Crash, Was Colts Neck Football Lineman

A third family member has died as a result of a weekend crash on Route 9, authorities said.

A vehicle struck from behind in Freehold Township carried a couple and their 21-year-old son from Marlboro.

The parents, Masoud B. Salib, 61, and his wife, Hanaa I. Salib, 52, died on Sunday, July 3.

Their 21-year-old son, Mark M. Salib, who was driving a Honda CR-V, died of his injuries on Tuesday, July 5, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Salibs were survived by another son.

On Twitter, Colts Neck Football said: "Mark always worried about others before himself."

The crash was on Sunday at 1:28 p.m.

The subsequent investigation revealed that a 2019 Lexus NX, driven by a 74-year-old female from Manalapan, was traveling south on Route 9, when the vehicle side-swiped a 2015 black Lexus RX350, and then side-swiped a white 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, before rear-ending a 2017 black Honda CR-V. The black Honda CR-V then rear-ended a 2009 purple Scion TC.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Other drivers and passengers sought medical attention for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office,Monmouth County SCART and the Freehold Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443, or Freehold Township Police Department Patrolman Justin Nunno at 732-462-7908.

