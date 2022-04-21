Teen Football Star Dead In Route 9 Crash Was Aspiring Police Officer

Support is surging for a star athlete killed in a Route 9 crash earlier this week.

Asaivion Whiting, 17, a standout athlete on the Manalapan High School football team, was being remembered as soft spoken and polite.

He dreamt of being a police officer, according to a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $23,000 as of April 21.

Whiting was a passenger in the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 17-year-old male from Howell, that changed lanes when the driver lost control and spun out around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, authorities said.

The vehicle ran off the road to the right side, striking a curb and several concrete bollards.

The driver and two remaining passengers were taken to a local hospital. The driver and one passenger, a 15-year-old Manalapan girl, were treated for minor injuries and subsequently released. One other passenger, a 17-year-old Allentown male, remains held pending medical observation, the prosecutor said.

"All while playing his own season of football, he made the time to come down to the youth level and help at practices and games for his younger brother’s football team," the GoFundMe for Whiting reads. "He was extremely helpful to every coach and motivated the youth players at every game! They all looked up to him. Just inspiring."

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County SCART and Freehold Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443, or Freehold Township Police Department Officer Alexander Fay at 732-462-7908.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.