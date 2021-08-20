SWAT Team Responds To 'Armed Man Barricaded' In Central Jersey, Reports Say

A SWAT team was called on a report of a person armed with weapons barricaded in a house, authorities said.

Initial reports said that EMS had been placed on standby as negotiations between the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team (MOCERT) and the barricaded person continued in Keansburg about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

And exact address of the incident was not immediately available. This is a developing news story.

