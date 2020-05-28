Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice
Spike In COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reported Across NJ: Here's What It Means For Residents

Cecilia Levine
New hospitalizations reported Wednesday across NJ. Photo Credit: NJ Office of the Governor
Daily discharges and hospitalizations across New Jersey Photo Credit: NJ Office of the Governor

As 287 COVID-19 patients were discharged from New Jersey hospitals Wednesday, an additional 365 were admitted, state officials said Thursday.

Those numbers (see chart above) are the biggest the state has seen, respectively, all week, Gov. Phil Murphy said during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing.

The increase was expected, the governor said, noting he and other state officials will be monitoring the situation "like a hawk" over the coming days.

"This is something folks we've got to keep an eye on," Murphy said. "And I promise you we'll keep an eye on."

New Jersey's trajectory remains largely positive, however, as key metrics have been moving in the right direction and remain much lower than they were at the peak, the governor said.

State officials look at the numbers in terms of three- and- seven-day rolling averages.

The new hospitalizations alone are indicative that "we are not out of the woods yet," Murphy said, adding that it's still too soon to reopen the state.

"We have made an enormous amount of progress," Murphy said, "but we're still digging out."

