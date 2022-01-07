South Jersey Teens Steal Running Vehicle, Caught After Crashing On Garden State Parkway: Police

A pair of South Jersey teenagers accused of stealing a vehicle was caught by police after crashing it on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

On Jan. 01, at 4:07 p.m., Ocean Township Patrolman Kyle Pimm and Corporal Steve Mandarine were dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy on Route 9 and Bryant Road about a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police that an unknown person climbed into his vehicle that was parked in the parking lot and fled the scene traveling westbound on Wells Mills Road. The vehicle, a 2020 blue Toyota, was left unlocked and running in the parking lot while the victim was delivering food to a CVS employee, police said.

The vehicle was later found near exit 52 on the Garden State Parkway by the New Jersey State Police. The vehicle had been involved in a motor vehicle crash at that location. The operator and a passenger were later identified as Equallie Bumpass, 19, and Javier Lebrongarcia, 18, both from Pleasantville, police said. Troopers also located two juveniles who may have been passengers within the vehicle.

The Ocean Township Detective Bureau responded to the accident scene where based on their investigation, Bumpass and Lebrongaria were arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft, police said. Detective Jeremy Samuel was the arresting officer.

Both teens were processed and released on their own recognizance pending a scheduled court hearing.

The two juveniles were released to the custody of their parents. Juvenile charges are pending further investigation.

