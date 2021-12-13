Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice
Shooting Reported In Central Jersey, Police Say

Jon Craig
Borden Road
Borden Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A shooting was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 10:13 a.m. on Borden Road in the Oak Hill section of  Middletown Township, police said in a press statement.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene as well.

There is an active investigation at this time, police said.

"The Middletown Police are advising that there is no threat to the public’s safety," they said. 

A more detailed press release is expected from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

