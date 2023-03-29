'Severance' Being Filmed At Trendy Jersey Shore Office Space

Yes, that building in "Severance" does look familiar.

The twisty dystopian series, which debuted last year on Apple+ to critical acclaim, used the Bell Works complex in Monmouth County as the stand-in for Lumen Industries. The show, which is directed by Ben Stiller, is currently in production for Season 2.

The complex was previously a research and development facility for Bell System and Bell Labs before being converted to a mixed use office space, with many tech startups now housed there, along with shops and restaurants that are open to the public.

The building is known for its various architectural features.

On "Severance", a group of office workers have their memories surgically divided between their work and personal lives, leading to them attempting to discover the truth. The show won two Emmys.

"Severance" is not the only TV show to film at Bell Works. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" and "Emergence" have both filmed there, along with numerous commercials and several music videos.

