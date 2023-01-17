Serial 'Upskirting' Suspect Arrested For Numerous Filmings At Jersey Shore Supermarkets —AGAIN

A Monmouth County man has been charged in connection with numerous "upskirting" incidents involving eight juvenile victims, authorities said.

It's Christopher W. Cox's second arrest in two years for the same crime at area supermarkets, this time in two counties.

He's separately charged with rubbing up against plumbing customers and filming it.

He was previously charged last year with taking “upskirting” photos of two women in a Shrewsbury Borough supermarket.

Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of child endangerment, nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials, nine counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of criminal sexual contact and a weapons offense.

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Shrewsbury Borough Police Department has revealed the following facts:

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, a man later identified as Cox was seen entering the ShopRite of Shrewsbury on Shrewsbury Avenue, and shortly thereafter he began following female shoppers around the store, using his cell phone in a manner indicating that he was surreptitiously taking photos of them from behind, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Cox was then seen exiting the store and leaving the area in a white Dodge Durango.

About a week later, shortly after 9 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2022, Cox was pulled over on Newman Springs Road in Red Bank. After initially obeying a command from an officer to exit his vehicle, Cox then quickly reentered the SUV and sped away from the scene, with the officer releasing his grip on him in order to avoid getting dragged by the vehicle, Santiago said.

Cox was located in Little Silver shortly thereafter and taken into custody without incident.

The investigation ultimately led to the seizure of a large-capacity gun magazine and numerous digital video files in Cox’s possession, most depicting girls and women being surreptitiously filmed from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag, or other means of conveyance.

The incidents took place at the following times and locations:

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield (Union County);

Shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the ShopRite supermarket on West Grand Street in Elizabeth (Union County);

Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022 at the ShopRite of Shrewsbury;

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at an unspecified Walmart;

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022 at the ShopRite supermarket at the intersection of routes 36 and 71 in West Long Branch;

Shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022 at an unspecified Foodtown supermarket;

Shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Whole Foods supermarket on Route 35 in Middletown; and

Shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the ShopRite of Shrewsbury.

The investigation further determined that Cox has recently been employed as a plumber.

The criminal sexual contact charges against him are connected to incidents taking place on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in which he surreptitiously videotaped himself rubbing his pelvic area on clients while in their homes, in one case exposing himself and performing a lewd act.

The State has filed a motion to keep Cox detained as the case against him proceeds.

“The conduct being alleged and the frequency of the incidents associated with the charges announced today are equally concerning and disturbing,” Santiago said. “We are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Mr. Cox to please come forward and tell us what they know.”

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact MCPO Detective Sgt. Shawn Murphy at 800-533-7443 or Shrewsbury Borough Police Department Detective Daniel DeCristofaro at 732-741-2500, Ext. 230.

