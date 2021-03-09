SEEN HER? Central Jersey Police Release Photo Of Missing Runaway Child

Authorities have released a photo of a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.

At approximately 11:22 a.m. Friday, Marlboro police received a call from the mother residing at 20 Silvers Road in Marlboro who said she was involved in an argument with her daughter, and her daughter had left the house.

The daughter was identified as Cynthia Lopez. She is 5-foot 1-inch tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a white and grey top, pink shorts and possibly light pink flip flops.

An extensive search lasting more than 5 hours of Silvers Road and the surrounding area, including Manalapan Township and Freehold Township was conducted by the following agencies:

Marlboro Township Police Department

Marlboro Township K9 Unit

Monmouth County Sherriff’s Office

Monmouth County Sherriff’s K9 Unit

Monmouth County Aviation (Helicopter)

Monmouth County Prosecutors Office

Robertsville Volunteer Fire Company

Manalapan Police Department

Freehold Police Department

However, Cynthia Lopez was not located, police said.

At this time, the Marlboro Township Police Department is still actively searching for Cynthia. If anyone sees Cynthia or has any information regarding her location, please call Marlboro Police Department at 732-536-0100

