SEEN HER? 12-Year-Old Central Jersey Girl Got On Bus At Shopping Mall, Went Missing

A 12-year-old girl who got on a bus after a shopping mall visit has been reported missing, authorities said.

Natalee Perez got on a bus at the Freehold Raceway Mall about 7 p.m. on Friday, but it's unknown where she was headed, according to Freehold Township police.

Natalee is considered a runaway, police said on Facebook.

Natalee Perez Freehold Township Police Department

She is 5 feet 2 inches, 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police urged anyone with information about Perez to call 732-462-7500 or Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 800-671-4400.

