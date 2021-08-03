Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HER? 12-Year-Old Central Jersey Girl Got On Bus At Shopping Mall, Went Missing

Natalee Perez was last seen leaving Freehold Raceway Mall on Friday evening. Police say she went missing.
Natalee Perez was last seen leaving Freehold Raceway Mall on Friday evening. Police say she went missing. Photo Credit: Freehold Township Police Department

A 12-year-old girl who got on a bus after a shopping mall visit has been reported missing, authorities said.

Natalee Perez got on a bus at the Freehold Raceway Mall about 7 p.m. on Friday, but it's unknown where she was headed, according to Freehold Township police. 

Natalee is considered a runaway, police said on Facebook.

Natalee Perez

Freehold Township Police Department

She is 5 feet 2 inches, 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police urged anyone with information about Perez to call 732-462-7500 or Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 800-671-4400.

