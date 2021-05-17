SEEN HER? 10-Year-Old Girl Missing In Monmouth County

Authorities in Central Jersey are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Jai Parrish walked away from her Neptune Township home on Monday morning, township police said.

Jai was last seen in the area of Bangs and Ridge avenues around 6:30 a.m, police said.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and yellow framed glasses. Jai was carrying a light-colored backpack.

A K-9 unit was searching for Jai at 9:15 a.m, police.said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Neptune Township police at 732-988-8000

