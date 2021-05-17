Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Central Jersey Police Officer Ran Meth Lab At Home, Prosecutor Says
News

SEEN HER? 10-Year-Old Girl Missing In Monmouth County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
SEEN HER? Jai Parrish went missing on Monday near her Neptune Township home.
SEEN HER? Jai Parrish went missing on Monday near her Neptune Township home. Photo Credit: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities in Central Jersey are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Jai Parrish walked away from her Neptune Township home on Monday morning, township police said.

Jai was last seen in the area of Bangs and Ridge avenues around 6:30 a.m,  police said.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and yellow framed glasses. Jai was carrying a light-colored backpack.

A K-9 unit was searching for Jai at 9:15 a.m, police.said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Neptune Township police at 732-988-8000

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.