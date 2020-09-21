Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN ANYTHING? Monmouth SPCA Looks For Woman Who Ditched 20 Cats Without Food, Water

Jon Craig
Seen anything? Monmouth County SPCA officials would like to find the woman who dropped 20 cats off in crates on Saturday after exiting this Mazda. Photo Credit: Monmouth County SPCA
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seeks the public's help in locating a woman who dropped 20 cats outside its Monmouth County shelter on Saturday.

"All 20 of the cats were stuffed into 2 crates without food or water & a note that said their caretaker had passed away," the Monmouth County SPCA said on Facebook.

"We understand that this individual was trying to do the right thing," the SPCA said in its post. "However it is totally inappropriate and unsafe to abandon animals outside -- not to mention, illegal by NJ state law."

All of the famished cats are now in good hands: They were given warm bedding, meals and medical attention, the SPCA said.

"We’re saddened that this woman felt abandoning these animals was her only option," the SPCA added, asking who can identify this woman or has any information, to call the Monmouth County Cruelty Hotline at 877-898-7297.

