Rising Monmouth University Senior Is Hoping To Help Mom Find Kidney

Jon Craig
Lisa Failla needs a kidney transplant.
Lisa Failla needs a kidney transplant. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Bianca Soricello of Neptune will soon begin her senior at Monmouth University. 

While she should be anticipating an awesome year and graduation, she's preparing for the worst, as her mom, Lisa Failla, desperately needs a kidney transplant.

Bianca organized this GoFundMe page asking for support.

"My mother’s kidney disease has rapidly jumped from stage 4 to a 4.6 and rising." she writes. "She is now looking at dialysis and kidney transplant surgery. In order to avoid dialysis and the decline in her way of life, we are looking for potential live donors to give her a second chance at life."

The daughters and their aunt also are being tested as possible kidney donors. 

Supporters have contributed nearly half the $10,000 goal in just a few hours, bringing Lisa that much closer to a brand new life.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page..

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.