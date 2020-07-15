Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Breaking News: SUV Hits Utility Pole, Rolls In Glen Rock
Red Bank HS Cancels Graduation After Senior Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Jon Craig
The June 17 "virtual" graduation ceremony for Red Bank Regional High School's senior class of 2020
The June 17 "virtual" graduation ceremony for Red Bank Regional High School's senior class of 2020 Video Credit: RBRTVcgrillo
Red Bank Regional HS Photo Credit: Google Maps

An in-person commencement ceremony planned this week for 321 Class of 2020 graduates from Red Bank Regional High School has been canceled due to coronavirus.

School officials scrubbed Thursday's graduation altogether after a senior tested positive for coronavirus, and "may have infected a number of classmates," they said.

The high school in Little Silver previously held this virtual ceremony on June 17.

The district's decision to scrap the in-person ceremony was made after officials from the school consulted with the Monmouth County Regional Health Commission, according to a letter posted on district’s website by Superintendent Louis Moore and Principal Julius Clark.

“Although disappointing, we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff,” their letter read.

Red Bank Regional, which serves students in Little Silver, Red Bank and Shrewsbury with an enrollment of about 1,200, already held a virtual ceremony on June 17.

Readers can view the school's virtual graduation by clicking here. 

