Prosecutor: Central Jersey Man Illegally Voted In Wrong County For 4 Years

A Middlesex County man faces up to five years in state prison for illegally voting in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Steven Solop, 67, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township, was charged with fraudulent voting, interference with election and false registration, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Solop surrendered to investigators at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, where he was charged, processed, and released on a summons pending a future court date, Gramiccioni said.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office found that between October 2015 through November 2019, Solop voted at the Highlands Borough, Monmouth County polling stations in New Jersey State General Elections.

Solop fraudulently registered to vote in Monmouth County citing his business address on Bay Avenue in Highlands Borough as his primary residence, according to Gramiccioni.

Solop was not entitled to vote in Monmouth County elections but registered and voted in their elections, Gramiccioni said.

The investigation concluded that Solop should have lawfully registered to vote in his residential Woodbridge voting district, where records show he was registered in 1996 and voted from 1999 through 2014, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor did not say where Solop was registered to vote in 2020.

If convicted of a third degree crime, Solop faces a sentence of three to five years in a New Jersey state prison.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos is handling the case.

