Power Outages Black Out Parts Of Central Jersey

A power outage due to severe thunderstorms and high winds blacked out neighborhoods in Monmouth and Middlesex counties, authorities said.

Hundreds of residents in Cedar Village and the Commons at Holmdel in Holmdel reported being without electricity after noon Tuesday, according to initial reports.

A smaller power outage affecting dozens of electric customers was reported in Edison Township, according to PSE&G.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

