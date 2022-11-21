Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County.

The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known.

More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.

Almost all of Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights had no power as of 11 a.m. About 40% of Wall Township and 25% of Shrewsbury also were suffering outages.

A total of 10,460 customers, or about 3.5% of the homes and businesses in Monmouth County remained without power as of 1:30 p.m.

The Manasquan School District dismissed all students at noon due to the outrage.

Middletown — Monmouth County’s most populous municipality — had more than 3,700 outages Monday morning, accounting for about 14% of its customers.

“We are aware of widespread power outage affecting southern Monmouth County,” Sea Girt Police Chief Justin Macko said on Facebook. “Outage is affecting several sub stations in JCPL service area. JCPL is investigating source. At this time the estimated time of restoration is unknown. Please be aware that traffic light at 8th Ave and Sea Girt Avenue is not working at this time, please avoid area.”

