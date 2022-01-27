Police Pursue Armed Bank Fraud Suspect On Jersey Shore: Developing

Police on the Jersey Shore were involved in a chase of a bank fraud suspect that resulted in a crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The pursuit occurred before 3 p.m. on Middlesex Road off of Route 34 in Matawan, initial reports said.

The suspect fled Ocean First Bank at 267 Main St. where an attempted fraud occurred, according to an unconfirmed report.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray Toyota Highlander with Florida tags. The vehicle was occupied by three males and one was armed with a handgun, the unconfirmed report said. The pursuit reportedly ended with a crash, but no other details were available.

Matawan police were not immediately available for comment.

