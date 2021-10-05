Police Officer Sexually Assaulted Incapacitated Woman, Monmouth County Prosecutor Says

A Keansburg police officer has been arrested and criminally charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman earlier this year, authorities said.

Nicholas Thompson, 24, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second- degree sexual assault, and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

An investigation by members of the Prosecutor’s Office found that in January 2021, the alleged sexual assault took place at a private residence, when the victim was unconscious and incapable of consent, Linskey said.

Thompson, who was sworn in as a patrolman in Keansburg last month, was a SLEO (Special Law Enforcement Officer) Type II at the time of the alleged assault, Linskey said.

Thompson has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of this case.

The prosecutor did not say where Thompson was employed when the sexual assault allegedly occurred.

He was taken into custody without incident on Monday and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a first appearance to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

If convicted, Thompson could face up to 20 years in state prison on the aggravated sexual\ assault charge, as well as up to 10 years on the sexual assault charge, the prosecutor said.

“The news of yesterday’s arrest was shocking and disturbing for all of us to hear,” Keansburg Police Chief Wayne Davis said. “The Keansburg Police Department is comprised of professional investigators of the highest caliber, and we refuse to allow the actions of one officer to negate or obscure the good work they do every day. We will also continue to cooperate with the Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation and prosecution in any way necessary, in order to bring this defendant to justice.”

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, director of the

Office’s Professional Responsibilities and Bias Crime Unit, is handling the case.

Thompson is being represented by Mitchell Ansell, Esq., with an office in Ocean Township.

