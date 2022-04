A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck in Middletown, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m on Friday, April 1 in front of Plato's Closet, 1417 Route 35, reports said

The victim was described as an elderly woman.

Middletown police were not immediately available for comment.

