A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8:40 a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Route 36 in Middletown, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that there was a request for a medevac helicopter airlift.

No other details were immediately available.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.