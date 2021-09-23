Pair Charged With Supplying Drugs That Killed Jersey Shore Woman, Prosecutor Says

Two men from Monmouth County have been arrested for allegedly supplying a 35-year-old woman with a fatal dose of illegal drugs, authorities said.

Terrance R. Rose, 38, of Freehold Borough and Reginald A. Simeus, 42, of Howell both were charged with first-degree strict liability for a drug-induced death, Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Thursday.

On Nov. 17, 2020, Howell Township police responded to a residence on a report of a possible drug overdose, Linskey said.

Police found Katherine Hughes, 35, of Howell who was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

A joint investigation found that Rose and Simeus were communicating with Hughes during a timeframe leading up to her death, according to Linskey.

The investigation further determined that Simeus had obtained drugs from Rose before passing them along to Hughes prior to her death, the prosecutor said. She did not specify the type or amount of drugs allegedly involved.

Rose and Simeus initially were charged with multiple drug-related offenses out of Howell and South Amboy in Middlesex County. Those charges remain pending, authorities said.

The strict liability charges were filed last week.

Simeus reportedly was arrested without incident at his home on Friday and Rose turned himself into Howell Township Police Department on Monday, the prosecutor said.

Simeus was released on his own recognizance.

Rose was being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold -- awaiting a detention hearing set for Friday.

“We hope the charges being announced today send a clear message to that latter group, putting them on notice that such conduct will be met with the sharpest prosecutorial rebuke permissible under the law," Linskey said in a press statement.

Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Decker is handling the case,

