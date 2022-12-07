Office Manager Charged With Stealing $146K From Jersey Shore Employer

A woman from Neptune Township has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former employer, authorities said.

Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

The charge is the result of an investigation by the MCPO Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Bureau, initiated by a referral from the Neptune City Police Department.

The investigation revealed that at various times from 2016 into 2021, while employed as an office manager for All Coast Service, a heating and air conditioning company headquartered in Neptune City, Vanaman allegedly made numerous unauthorized purchases using company credit cards and operating accounts, spending stolen funds on personal expenses of her own and those of a relative, Santiago said.

Vanaman turned herself into authorities without incident on Tuesday, Dec. 6. She was served with a summons complaint pending future proceedings to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this or related matters is urged to contact MCPO Detective Debra Bassinder at 800-533-7443 or Neptune City Police Department Detective Andrew Hallgring at 732-775-1615.

