No AC Closes Hospital Emergency Room On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Hackensack Meridian Health Systems
Hackensack Meridian Health Systems Photo Credit: Google Maps

Air conditioning was not working at a Jersey Shore hospital forcing its emergency room to temporarily close, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The malfunction occurred at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Hackensack Meridian Health Systems, 1 Riverview Plaza in Red Bank, initial reports said.

The hospital was expected to divert ER patients to other hospitals for about four hours while repairs were made, a report said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

