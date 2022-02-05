NJ High School Senior Battles Rare Cancer

Michael Mancusi might be battling cancer, but he won't be fighting alone.

The 18-year-old Freehold Township High School senior was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer, on April 12 after a small and irregular bump was found on his inner thigh, his girlfriend Macie Martin writes on this GoFundMe page.

Never did he imagine that this small growth would alter his life," she said. "Michael and his family will be facing a long hard battle for the next six months. Please consider assisting Michael and his family in this fight to defeat Rhabdomyosarcoma."

Michael will begin a nine-week chemotherapy regimen this week.

If all goes according to plan, he will then undergo surgery to remove the tumor. Fifteen additional weeks of chemotherapy and radiation therapy will then follow, his girlfriend wrote on the GoFundMe page.

In less than 24 hours, more than $14,000 was contributed to support Michael and his family along his journey to remission.

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign for Michael Mancusi, click here.

