New Immigrant Dies In Fall From Roof At Abandoned NJ Hospital

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
Cristian Velez-Hurtado
Cristian Velez-Hurtado Photo Credit: hurtado

A worker at an abandoned New Jersey psychiatric hospital fell to his death on Wednesday, authorities said.

Cristian Velez-Hurtado, 33, of Paterson had been working on the roof of Marlboro State Hospital on Springs Road (Monmouth County location) when he fell inside the building around 9:30 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The incident was deemed accidental in nature and remains under investigation.

According to his Facebook profile, Velez-Hurtado is from Loja, Ecuador. He apparently celebrated one year in the US in January 2020, photos show.

The hospital apparently closed in 1998 and was slated for demolition in 2011, but was turned into open parkland, instead, NJ Advance Media says.

Condolences poured in on social media for Velez-Hurtado.

