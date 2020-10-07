New COVID Wave Closes Central Jersey Parks, Again

Here we go again.

An uptick in coronavirus is sparking a new round of public closings, the most recent being parks.

Howell Township's Office of Emergency Management announced on Tuesday that all parks are ordered closed immediately.

"This is due to the recent uptick in COVID cases combined with the large number of complaints being received that the parks are filled to capacity, with users not social distancing and with most individuals not. . . not wearing masks,," Howell's announcement read.

Monmouth and Ocean counties account for nearly one-third of the state's new cases-- or a total of 205 of the positive tests that NJ officials reported on Tuesday — 91 from Monmouth and 114 from Ocean.

Any individual not adhering to this park closing, could face a fine under the Howell State of Emergency and Executive order 107, the township OEM office said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey has 514 new positive cases, pushing its cumulative total to 209,850.

That gives the Garden State the nation’s highest COVID-19 infection rate of any state at eight cases per 100,000 residents.

Murphy also reported new confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday for a total of 14,364 lab-confirmed lives lost.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.