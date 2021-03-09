Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Teacup Yorkie Selling Scam Costs NJ, NY Victims Thousands, Here’s How To Protect Yourself
News

Multiple Stabbing Reported At Asbury Park High School

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Asbury Park police
Asbury Park police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Asbury Park Police Department

A multiple stabbing was reported at Asbury Park High School on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available about the incident at 1003 Sunset Ave.

Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, could not confirm the reports. 

"Nothing to share at this time," Swendeman said in an email. "Just stay tuned for details as they become available. Members of our office are on their way to AP now."

An initial, unconfirmed report said that at least three people were injured including a police officer. 

A medevac helicopter had been requested for one of the victims. Two others were en route with EMS crews to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune about 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.