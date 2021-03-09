Multiple Stabbing Reported At Asbury Park High School

A multiple stabbing was reported at Asbury Park High School on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available about the incident at 1003 Sunset Ave.

Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, could not confirm the reports.

"Nothing to share at this time," Swendeman said in an email. "Just stay tuned for details as they become available. Members of our office are on their way to AP now."

An initial, unconfirmed report said that at least three people were injured including a police officer.

A medevac helicopter had been requested for one of the victims. Two others were en route with EMS crews to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune about 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.