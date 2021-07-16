'Multiple Shooting' Reported In Asbury Park

Police, EMS crews and other first responders were called on a report of "multiple shootings" on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Serious gunfire was reported to 9-1-1 in Asbury Park late Thursday night, according to initial reports.

At least two people were struck by bullets at about 10 p.m. near 1100 Atlantic Ave., according to an unconfirmed report.

One shooting victim was taken from the crime scene by Asbury Park firefighters to a hospital in Monmouth County.

A second shooting victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, initial reports said.

No arrests had been made overnight.

Other details including the condition and names of the victims had not been released.

This is a developing news story.

