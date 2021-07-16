Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
News

'Multiple Shooting' Reported In Asbury Park

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic Avenue in Asbury Park
Atlantic Avenue in Asbury Park Photo Credit: Google Maps (streetview)

Police, EMS crews and other first responders were called on a report of "multiple shootings" on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Serious gunfire was reported to 9-1-1 in Asbury Park late Thursday night, according to initial reports.

At least two people were struck by bullets at about 10 p.m. near 1100 Atlantic Ave., according to an unconfirmed report.

One shooting victim was taken from the crime scene by Asbury Park firefighters to a hospital in Monmouth County. 

A second shooting victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, initial reports said. 

No arrests had been made overnight.

Other details including the condition and names of the victims had not been released. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.