Motorcyclist Thrown, Seriously Hurt In Jersey Shore Crash

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after being thrown from his vehicle, authorities said.

The crash occurred about noon Saturday on Route 35 in Middletown, reports said.

EMS was taking the injured rider, who was suffering from trauma, to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that the motorcyclist had been thrown about 50 feet near a BP station on the 800 block of Route 35.

