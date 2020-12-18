Monmouth County SPCA Appoints New Law Enforcement Officers

A former Eatontown police chief has been named as the new chief of the Monmouth County SPCA, authorities said.

Michael D. Goldfarb has been named the Monmouth County SPCA’s new Chief of Law Enforcement, responsible for overseeing the enforcement of animal cruelty cases in the county, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Goldfarb replaces Ross Licitra who has been chief since May 2015. Licitra is stepping down from this position after winning the open Freeholder seat in November’s election.

“We want to congratulate Chief Michael Goldfarb on the new role. Michael’s enthusiasm for animal welfare, coupled with his extensive law enforcement background and deep roots in Monmouth County, makes him an excellent fit and creates a smooth transition to the role of Chief of the SPCA," Gramiccioni said on Friday.

"We would like to thank Ross Licitra for his unwavering dedication to the position for the past five plus years,” Gramiccioni said.

Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Licitra said, “Working side by side with Michael, protecting and advocating for the humane treatment of all animals in Monmouth County has been an honor. As I continue in my role as the executive director of the Monmouth County SPCA, Michael and I will continue this mission always remembering the importance of animal welfare”

Goldfarb’s law enforcement career began in 1992 as a patrolman for Eatontown. He later moved up through the ranks and eventually was promoted to police chief in 2007. Goldfarb retired in 2018, after 25 years of service to the community.

In August 2018, Goldfarb joined the Monmouth County SPCA Prosecutor’s Office Law Enforcement Division as a Humane Law Enforcement Officer. In March of 2019, Goldfarb was promoted to lieutenant of Humane Law Enforcement.

A lifelong resident of Middletown, Goldfarb still resides there with his wife and family.

Also promoted on Friday was Michael Magliozzo, a 25-year law enforcement veteran who retired from the prosecutor's office earlier this year as a Detective Sergeant.

Magliozzo was promoted to lieutenant to work alongside Chief Goldfarb, the prosecutor said.

