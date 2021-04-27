Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Missing Central Jersey Teen's Body Found In National Park, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
Ty Sauer
Ty Sauer Photo Credit: National Parks Service

The body of a missing 18-year-old Monmouth County man was found Monday in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, authorities said.

Park officials made a preliminary identification of remains discovered in the park about two miles from where Ty Sauer was last seen on April 22, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

A park spokesperson confirmed that Sauer was from Union Beach, according to NJ Advance Media.

The body was taken to a medical examiner’s office for a positive identification and to determine the cause of death, the park service said.

