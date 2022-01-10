Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

Manager Stole $2.2M From Central Jersey Construction Company: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Provided/ MCPO

The office manager of a Monmouth County construction company has been charged with swindling her employer out of more than $2.2 million, authorities said.

Donna Cook, 52, of Farmingdale is charged with second-degree theft, third-degree forgery, and third-degree false uttering, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

An investigation found that starting in 2015 and continuing into 2021, Cook allegedly stole funds from the Tinton Falls company by writing herself unauthorized checks, Linskey said.

The investigation further determined that Cook had allegedly forged the signature of a company principal for the unauthorized checks, some of which were made payable to cash, the prosecutor said. 

The total yearly payouts ranged in value from a little more than $75,000 to nearly $475,000, and were used by Cook for personal expenses, Liinsky said.

Cook was served with the charges via summons late last week and released on her own recognizance pending a first appearance to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court on Feb. 15. 

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.