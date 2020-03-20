Contact Us
'Loss Of Smell And Taste:' Red Bank Business Administrator Tests Positive For COVID-19

Jon Craig
Red Bank's business administrator says he tested positive for coronavirus. Photo Credit: Jon Craig
Red Bank Business Administrator Ziad "Z" Shehady announced he tested positive for coronavirus on Facebook. Photo Credit: Facebook

Red Bank Business Administrator Ziad “Z” Shehady has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-quarantined at home.

Shehady announced the diagnosis on his Facebook page on Thursday.

According to the Facebook post, Shehady was having severe respiratory symptoms on Friday. Due to being immuno-compromised, Shehady’s doctor sent him to the hospital for testing. Shehady said all other viral diseases were ruled out. He received a positive coronavirus diagnosis Thursday.

“The coughing, congestion and sniffles have lasted the longest but the worst and most noticeable is the loss of smell and taste,” Shehady wrote in his post.

