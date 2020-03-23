List Of NJ Coronavirus Testing Sites, Beware The Massive Lines

New Jersey's two government-run COVID-19 testing sites were both at capacity Monday morning.

The drive-thru FEMA sites at Bergen Community College began turning away drivers waiting in line before opening, and the PNC Bank Arts Center site in Holmdel was at capacity within 30 minutes of opening Monday for the first time.

Other sites are popping up around New Jersey but require prescriptions from doctors.

Officials are urging New Jersey residents to keep these testing sites open to those who need it saying that if you feel okay, stay home and rest.

You'll need state ID, insurance card (if available) and symptoms. If you do not have a fever of 99.6 or more, shortness of breath or a cough you will be turned away.

Here's a list of drive-thru sites.

Bergen Community College, 8 a.m. and closing when capacity is reached. This site has been rendered at capacity in hours or minutes every day since it opened. Be prepared to wait a long time or be turned away.

By appointment only:

Kean University, (New Jersey's first county-run site), registration must be done through a doctor or health care provider.

Prescriptions only:

County College of Morris, Randolph: Run by Atlantic Health System, the testing facility's opening is contingent on the receipt of necessary medical equipment from the state. Must have prescription from a doctor.

