Keyport Man, Girlfriend Tried To Bribe Motel Sex Assault Victim: Prosecutor

Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted a man and his girlfriend for jointly attempting to bribe the victim of a violent sexual assault at a motel, authorities said.

The victim was attacked at gunpoint by the Keyport man and the couple is accused of trying to prevent her from cooperating in his prosecution, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Kareem Lee, 32, and Erin Logan, 31, also of Keyport, are each charged with conspiracy and bribery of a witness, Santiago said. Lee also was charged with armed robbery, aggravated sexual assault and weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on July 21, 2022, Tinton Falls police were dispatched to a motel on Route 33. Upon arrival, the victim told officers that she had been sexually assaulted at gunpoint by a man who had entered her room.

An investigation by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Tinton Falls Police Department resulted in Lee being identified as a suspect in the case.

Lee was located and arrested by members of the Red Bank Police Department in Count Basie Park the next day.

Continued investigation revealed that on various dates in October and November 2022, Lee, Logan, and a third person offered cash to the victim in exchange for a signed and notarized document in which she would state that she did not wish to pursue the case against Lee, the prosecutor said.

Logan was arrested in December 2022.

Investigators are actively seeking additional information about the activities of these defendants.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443 or Tinton Falls Police Department Officer Christopher Mills at 732-542-4422.

