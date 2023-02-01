Contact Us
Jewelry Store Robbed At Gunpoint By Bandit In His 70s With Possible Russian Accent: Holmdel PD

Jewelry store robbery suspect
Jewelry store robbery suspect Photo Credit: Holmdel police

A jewelry store in Monmouth Coiunty was robbed at gunpoint by a man in his 70s, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31 at about 6:30 p.m., a suspect entered Kay Jewelers at 2131 Route 35 in Holmdel and showed a handgun, police said.

He displayed a handgun in his waistband, police said.

He reportedly demanded the store employees to turn over all "men's gold." The employees complied and the suspect left the store on foot. No one was physically injured during this incident, police said. It's believed he walked to the rear of the building, in the direction of Kohls Plaza.

The suspect was described as a thin white male with a possible Russian accent, wearing jeans, a dark jacket, a wool hat, a face mask and sneakers. 

If you have any information, contact Detectives Kret or Nolan at 732-946-4400.

