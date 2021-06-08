Jersey Shore Woman Apparently Drove Herself To Atlanta Hospital Before Dying Of Gunshot Wounds

Justine Bernard of Matawan died after being shot in Atlanta last Wednesday.. She was 19 years old.

Nyasia Reeves, 20, had been arguing with Justine in an apartment before she pulled out a gun and shot her, CBS46 reports.

Justine apparently drove herself to the ambulance entrance at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta- Hughes Spalding Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, the news outlet said.

Reeves was being held in the Fulton County Jail on weapons and murder charges.

Justine graduated from Matwan Regional High School and was a freshman at the University of New Haven.

Justine planned on pursuing her PhD in psychology, and had a particular interest in helping at-risk youth in the criminal justice system, her obituary says.

A psychology major, Justine Bernard ’23 died on June 2 from injuries sustained in a shooting in Atlanta, where she was... Posted by University of New Haven on Friday, June 4, 2021

She made the Dean's List during for the spring semester.

A celebration of life will be held at the Waitt Funeral Home at 501 Route 79, Morganville on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

Click here for Justine's complete obituary.

