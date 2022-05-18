Jersey Shore Police Officer Admits Raping Unconscious Woman: Prosecutor

A Keansburg police officer has admitted to a sex crime and is now expected to lose his job, register as a sex offender and serve a prison term, authorities said.

Nicholas Thompson, 25, pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of attempted aggravated sexual assault on Tuesday, May 17, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

An investigation by members of the Prosecutor’s Office revealed that in January 2021, the crime took place at a private residence, when the victim, an adult female, was unconscious and incapable of consent, Linskey said.

Thompson was sworn in as a patrolman in Keansburg last year.

He was arrested and charged in October 2021 after which Keansburg Police Chief Wayne Davis announced that he was being suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

Thompson’s plea agreement, which was reached after consultation with the victim, calls for permanent forfeiture of public office, registration as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, parole supervision for life, and a sentence of four years in state prison, Linskey said.

“Police officers are expected to be held to a higher standard of conduct, on duty and off — and should never bring harm to others,” Linskey said.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for Nov. 10.

The case was assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco.

