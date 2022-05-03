Jersey Shore Pair Arrested In String Of Car Burglaries: State Police

A pair of men from the Jersey Shore has been arrested in connection with a string of car burglaries in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Michael Guzman, 38, and David Voight, 27, both of Manalapan, were arrested and charged by New Jersey State Police.

During the month of April, troopers from Troop “C” Hamilton Station began investigating multiple car burglaries in Millstone Township and Upper Freehold Township, police Troopers discovered that 20 vehicles were burglarized in the area and that various items were stolen, they said.

While investigating these crimes, troopers obtained surveillance footage from a residence that captured two suspects burglarizing several vehicles. Through various investigative means, troopers identified Guzman and Voight as the suspects.

On April 27, detectives from Hamilton Station along with members of the State Police Fugitive Unit located and arrested Guzman and Voight at their residence in Manalapan. During the investigation, a warranted search was made at the residence and Voight’s vehicle. Detectives recovered numerous items linked to the burglaries that will be returned to the victims in this case, police said.

Michael Guzman and David Voight were charged with burglary and theft. They were being held in the Monmouth County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.