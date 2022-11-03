Jersey Shore Owner Of Circus Drive-In Dies At 95

The founding owner of the Circus Drive-In diner known for its 12-foot clown sign has died at the age of 95.

Richard J. “Dick” Friedel, who founded the 64-year-old eatery on Route 35 in Wall Township, died on Oct. 27, his obituary said.

The Circus Drive-In was demolished in 2018. It featured car-door service that included seafood, burgers and shakes.

He was born in Bogota, NJ, and was married for 53 years.

Friedel’s first job was a Revlon salesman, but was best known as the owner of the Circus Drive-In for 49 years until his wife Bobbi passed away in 2004, his obituary said.

Generations of people still remember the restaurant and the "ringmaster."

He also owned the Moby Dick and the Kwickee Dickee before the Circus in Wall, according to his obituary.

Friedel was a US Marine Corps veteran as well as a private pilot; owning his own plane which was the biggest joy of his life.

Click here for his complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.