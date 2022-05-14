Jersey Shore Dad Diagnosed With Cancer Days After Losing His Wife to Cancer

Mike Rich of Monmouth Beach lost his wife, Anne Kathryn Quigley, affectionately known as "Quiggs," after a 12-year battle with cancer on April 23.

And now, the family is facing another devastating blow: Mike Rich himself was diagnosed with the same disease.

Mike's daughter, Jenny Rich, organized this GoFundMe page to ask for community support.

Jenny wrote: "Now, my dad hasn’t even had time to grieve the loss of his wife as his own fight will begin. He is 74 and can’t retire."

"My dad faced insurmountable debt from her medical bills, the cost of caregivers, and mandated transportation to chemo via ambulance," Jenny Rich wrote.

"I am hoping to gift my dad with the donations from this GoFundMe for Father’s Day, in preparation for the fact that it is very likely he will be unable to work in the upcoming months. And to alleviate some of the stress and worry that this new diagnosis brings."

To donate to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.