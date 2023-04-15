Jersey Shore Dad Cem Akpinar Leaves Behind 3 Kids After Cancer Battle

Friends and family are grieving the loss of a father of three young children from Monmouth County who lost a battle with cancer.

Cem Akpinar, 38, had been battling Renal Cell Carcinoma Cancer for the past five years — "giving his absolute best," friends wrote on this GoFundMe page.

Cem was described on the page as "a loving father, husband, brother, son, and friend. Cem is a kind, loving, caring soul that holds so many different titles in our lives and has such a special place in our hearts."

With his wife Carissa by his side day in and day out, Cem had been through surgery and chemotherapy treatments in his fight against this disease, but despite his best efforts and strong will to live, his cancer continued to spread.

The last six months were extremely difficult for him and his family, the GoFundMe page said. As a devoted father, Cem always put his children first, even throughout his cancer treatments. He has three little children; Carter who is 8 and twin girls Mila and Leyna who are only 4 years old. Throughout this journey, Cem was determined to stay strong.

Click here to visit or donate to his GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.