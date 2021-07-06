Jersey Shore Crash Victim Hospitalized, Numerous Car Fires & Power Outages Reported

One serious crash, power outages and multiple car fires were reported along the Jersey Shore late Tuesday, authorities said.

In Marlboro, first responders from Monmouth County freed a trapped motorist from their car near 126 Crine Road after it struck a tree shortly before 6 p.m., according to initial reports. The crash victim was being taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune, reports said.

About 7:15 p.m., a major power outage was reported in Marlboro that also briefly knocked out electricity at the Marlboro Police Department, reports said. The power outages darkened numerous homes near Township Drive. It apparently was caused by a fallen electric line, reports said.

Meanwhile, numerous car fires that delayed rush-hour traffic on Tuesday evening were reported in Atlantic, Ocean and Middlesex counties, reports said. The fires, which first responders quickly extinguished, erupted as temperatures continued to hover in the high 80s, intensifying the heat until flames were doused. No one was reported hurt, according to initial reports.

Car fires were reported near 8 Seaglade Circle in Old Bridge, near North Hope Chapel Road and New Central Avenue in Jackson Township. The Jackson car fire was ignited by a two-car crash, reports said. It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Earlier, in Hammonton, firefighters in Atlantic County responded to a vehicle fire at North Union and Union roads, reports said. The car's occupants had escaped the fire, but the vehicle was left in drive, making the situation a bit trickier, reports said.

